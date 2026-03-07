Benilde and Lyceum Secure Victories in NCAA Women’s Volleyball

Manila: Defending champion College of Saint Benilde achieved a decisive victory over Jose Rizal University, winning 25-8, 25-22, 25-15 in the NCAA Season 101 volleyball tournament held at San Andres Sports Complex. The Lady Blazers' Clydel Mae Catarig led the charge with 16 points, including 15 attacks and one ace, securing their position in second place with a 9-3 record in Group A, trailing behind Perpetual Help, which boasts a 10-2 record.

According to Philippines News Agency, Camila Amor Bartolome and Zamantha Nolasco each contributed 10 points, while Shekaina Redge Lleses and Fiona Marie Inocentes added nine points each for Benilde. On the other side, Czarina Ramos and Nicole Grace Deala made notable efforts for the Lady Bombers with 15 and 10 points, respectively, as their team fell to a 2-11 standing.

In a contrasting match, Lyceum overcame Emilio Aguinaldo College in a thrilling five-set game, finishing with scores of 25-21, 14-25, 19-25, 25-20, and 15-12. Stacey Denise Lopez was instrumental in the Lady Pirates' success, scoring 20 points, while Ashley Muchillas added 17 points, improving their record to 4-9 in Group B.

Shiela Pascual showcased her skills with 11 points, 17 digs, and 14 receptions, alongside Katrina Galedo, who delivered 18 excellent sets for Lyceum. Despite the efforts of Cara Xia Xyra Dayanan, who led the Lady Generals with 17 points, and Alessandra Julienne Razonable with 13 points, Emilio Aguinaldo College remains winless in the tournament.