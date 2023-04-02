Azurin: Aim for zero-casualty Lenten break

As the country begins the Holy Week and while the holy month of Ramadan is ongoing, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. on Sunday called on all commanders of the force to aspire for a zero-casualty observance. 'Let's all ensure that no untoward incidents will happen at the airports and seaports especially [involving] the baggage or belongings of passengers. To those taking the bus, please ensure that the drivers are okay, not tired and the buses are in good running condition. Let's keep this Holy Week one of the safest and most peaceful one," Azurin said in a statement. 'Let's aspire for zero casualties among our personnel and the community we are serving and protecting as we observe our holy week," he added. The PNP launched its annual 'Ligtas SumVac (Summer Vacation) 2023' campaign with the deployment of 74,114 police officers to ensure the safety and security of the public during the Holy Week. To assist the public and promptly address specific complaints, Assistance Hubs and Police Assistance Desks with a total of 38,387 officers will be deployed through mobile and foot/beat patrol. An additional 39,504 officers will be deployed for specific areas of convergence such as major thoroughfares, transportation hubs, terminals, commercial areas, and places of worship. The PNP chief also urged the public to cooperate with authorities and follow safety protocols. "The deployment of our police officers is aimed to provide maximum security coverage to the public who will take part in the various religious activities," said Azurin. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Joel Doria, director of the Police Regional Office-Mimaropa, ordered all chiefs of police and unit commanders to intensify visibility in tourist spots and other places of convergence in Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan in anticipation of the influx of tourists and returning residents. 'I have ordered all PNP unit commanders in the region to employ security measures and secure vital installations, tourist destinations, transportation hubs, churches and places of pilgrimage for the safety of the public and ensure the peaceful observance of the Holy Week,' Doria said in a news release.

Source: Philippines News Agency