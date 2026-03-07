Army Plants 911 Trees in Sulu and Basilan to Mark Anniversary

Sulu: Government troopers planted 911 tree seedlings of various species on Saturday at a military camp in Sulu and at a former Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) stronghold in Basilan in celebration of the 129th Philippine Army (PA) anniversary. The tree-growing activity in Sulu was spearheaded by the 1102nd Infantry Brigade (1102Bde), while in Basilan, it was conducted by the 32nd Infantry Battalion (32IB).

According to Philippines News Agency, Brig. Gen. Alaric Avelino Delos Santos, commander of the 1102Bde, stated that the Sulu planting was held at Camp Abdurahman K. Arbison (AKA), which houses the brigade headquarters in Barangay Bual, Luuk. A total of 571 seedlings were planted at Camp AKA, comprising 298 lawaan, 167 marra, 62 mahogany, 37 lanzones, five durian, and two mango tree varieties.

Delos Santos emphasized the collaboration between the Philippine Army, local government units, and the community, noting the symbolic value of planting both trees and the seeds of unity, cooperation, and lasting peace.

In Basilan, the tree-planting activity took place in Barangay Mahatalang, Sumisip, part of the Sampinit complex, a former ASG stronghold. The Sampinit complex is situated at the tri-boundary of the towns of Lamitan City, Sumisip, and Maluso.

Lt. Col. Gerwin Maghuyop, commander of the 32IB, reported that 340 hardwood seedlings, consisting of 180 yakal and 160 narra, were planted by joint military-police forces, barangay officials, youth volunteers, and the Government of the Philippines-Moro Islamic Liberation Front's Joint Peace and Security Team. Maghuyop highlighted that the environmental initiative is a component of the 'Army Cares' program, which focuses on environmental protection, sustainability, and stronger community partnerships.

The tree-planting activities in Sulu and Basilan are part of the Philippine Army's broader effort to plant 129,000 seedlings in honor of its founding anniversary.