﻿Antique PDRRMO personnel to help in Iloilo, Capiz rescue ops

Rescuers of the Antique Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) are on their way to assist in the ongoing rescue operations in Iloilo and Capiz provinces that suffered from floodings due to Tropical Depression Agaton’s heavy rains.

Antique PDRRMO chief Broderick Train said in an interview they received a letter of request from the Office of the Civil Defense in Western Visayas (OCD 6) for assistance on Tuesday night and again another letter reiterating the request only on Wednesday morning.

“We will first report to the OCD Regional Office 6 to get instructions about our deployment,” he said.

Train has brought with him 19 personnel trained in search and rescue.

Onboard three PDRMMO emergency vehicles, the team is also bringing a swift raft and other essential assets for water rescue operations.

“We still do not know how long we will be deployed for the operation,” he said.

Antique can assist its neighboring provinces because of the very minimal effect of the tropical depression in the province, Train added, and since the “evacuated families due to flooding have now returned home.”

There were 16 families composed of 50 individuals who were evacuated on April 12 from the towns of Barbaza, Bugasong, Valderrama, Laua-an, and San Remigio due to flooding and the threat of landslides, but are now back in their barangays home due to the improved weather condition.

Meanwhile, the 18 municipal DRRMOs in Antique are raising donations to also provide relief assistance to the Iloilo and Capiz.

Private individuals and concerned organizations may also coordinate with the PDRRMO at the Binirayan Hills in San Jose if they would like to send support to the two provinces affected by “Agaton”.

Source: Philippines News Agency