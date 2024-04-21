MELAKA, There are no more excuses or delays in resolving flash flood issues in Melaka, especially in the Hang Tuah Jaya parliamentary constituency, following the establishment of the Action Committee on Tuesday. Hang Tuah Jaya MP Adam Adli Abdul Halim said the committee formed in response to the recent flash flood incidents in several areas last week would assess all proposed solutions, ensuring their prompt implementation. 'At the meeting, we received many inputs not only from the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council, state assemblymen, district officers and agencies but also from residents, especially those in flood-affected areas. 'I have also requested the State Legislative Assembly Development and Coordination Committee (Japerun) to compile a list of minor repairs needed in Hang Tuah Jaya so that we can apply for additional government funding,' he told reporters at the Hang Tuah Jaya Parliamentary Open House event at Dataran Mat Riau Bukit Baru last night. The Deputy Youth and Sports Minister said he ha d also requested weekly progress reports and set specific deadlines, such as a list of areas requiring drainage-related repairs to find temporary solutions. Adam Adli further said that the meeting identified blocked drains and the failure of retention ponds and Sungai Putat to accommodate heavy rainfall as key factors contributing to recurring flash floods in Bukit Beruang Bistari, Bukit Beruang Utama, Ayer Keroh Height and surrounding areas. 'So we hope that the Sungai Putat flood mitigation project, which is already underway and slated for completion by 2027, can be expedited as it is a long-term solution to the recurring flood problems,' he said. The Hang Tuah Jaya Parliamentary Open House drew over 3,000 visitors, who indulged in various dishes served at 10 stalls adorned in a classic traditional theme. Source: BERNAMA News Agency