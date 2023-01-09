8 nabbed as PDEA dismantles 2 drug dens in Cebu City

CEBU CITY: The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in Central Visayas has dismantled two drug dens and arrested eight drug suspects in the first operations here of the year, an official said Monday.

Leia Alviar Alcantara, PDEA-7 public affairs chief, said the agency dismantled a drug den in Barangay Duljo-Fatima on Sunday and arrested the 68-year-old alleged maintainer, Bebie Alya alias “Nanay”, and the two visitors identified as Arnulfo Laresma, 56, and Joy Labaya, 41.

The agents seized from the suspects 19 packs of suspected shabu weighing around 12 grams with an estimated street value of PHP81,900, buy-bust money, cash amounting to PHP490 believed to be proceeds from illegal transaction and various sniffing paraphernalia.

On Jan. 6, the agents of PDEA-7 also dismantled a drug den in Barangay Mambaling and arrested the suspected maintainer identified as Rogelio Camilo Jr. alias “Butchoy”, 46, as well as four visitors, namely Christ Jay Abellanosa, 27; Juvelyn Tabalin, 30; Pacito Jorge Campos, 36, a construction worker; and Ramon Tabalin, 55.

They confiscated during the operation seven packs of suspected shabu weighing around 10 grams with an estimated street value of PHP68,000, the money used in the buy-bust, PHP240 cash and sniffing paraphernalia.

“Dismantling of drug dens is considered a high-impact operation as drug dens are breeding ground for violence and criminality and disrupt peace and order in the community,” Alcantara told the Philippine News Agency.

The suspects are now facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

Alcantara said that in 2022, the agency, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies including the Philippine National Police, conducted 99 anti-drug sting operations, leading to the arrest of 281 drug personalities who are facing charges in court

Source: Philippines News Agency