KUALA LUMPUR, The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) has called on Yayasan Bank Rakyat (YBR) to cooperate with Universiti Keusahawanan Koperasi Malaysia (UKKM) in offering funding and scholarships for students furthering their studies in the institution. Its Minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick said such a collaboration would spark an interest in youngsters to explore the field of entrepreneurship and cooperatives and boost the university's popularity among them. "This cooperation will create opportunities for our students who did not get into universities from the UPU (Unit Pusat Universiti) process. So, I wish to promote this university (UKKM) as an option. "I also want to see YayasanBank Rakyat offer funding to UUKM students next time,' he told a media conference at the YBR Academic Excellence Award ceremony here today. He said that, so far, UUKM is the only institution of higher education that focuses on the field of cooperatives by offering five courses in entrepreneurship and co operatives up to the master's degree level. "So, I find this university (UKK) interesting and I want to publicise to the children of cooperative members and all students to further their education at this university,' he said. The UKKM has been operating as a private institution of higher education (IPTS) since March 29. Meanwhile, a total of 200 outstanding YBR-sponsored graduates at the Bachelor's and Master's levels in institutions of higher learning received cash incentives at the award ceremony. YBR chairman Datuk Philip Benedict Lasimbang said a total of RM200,000 was allocated as a sign of appreciation to those who graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) result of 3.5 and above from July 2023. "A total of 187 graduates at the Bachelor's Degree level and 13 at the Master's level received the incentives, which will hopefully encourage and motivate them to be more successful, in addition to helping the graduates who are already employed,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency