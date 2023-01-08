Trough of LPA, ‘amihan’ to bring rains over PH

MANILA: The trough of low pressure area (LPA) and northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to affect the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Visayas, Mindanao and the southern portion of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to trough of LPA.

PAGASA said the LPA is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and though it may reenter PAR in the following days, the LPA has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora and Quezon will continue to experience cloudy skies with rains due to “amihan.”

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains also due to the northeast monsoon.

The whole country will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas.

The temperate ranges between 22.8 °C and 29.6 °C

Source: Philippines News Agency