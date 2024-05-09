CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: The city government of Iligan is keen on exploring additional water supply providers in hopes of improving the local water utility's system and collection management. In a livestream interview on Thursday, Iligan Mayor Frederick Siao said both government and private investors have signified intentions to forge partnerships to improve the city-run Iligan City Waterworks System (ICWS). Representatives of the Local Water Utilities Administration (LWUA) visited Iligan City to meet with the local government's Technical Working Group (TWG) and local water districts in other municipalities, Siao said. "In my opinion, LWUA can be of great help in administering (water distribution system) as a public service, but if we are to earn money (revenue for the city), it should be operated by a local water system like ICWS," the mayor said. Siao said the TWG also requested increasing the current rate of ICWS, which is PHP2 per cubic meter. He cited several Commission on Audit findings proposing an in crease in collection, letting the city government continue to subsidize the ICWS' operation and maintenance costs. Other than LWUA, Siao said Manila Water also signified an interest in a Public-Private Partnership scheme, subject to further study and approval by the city council. Source: Philippines News Agency