MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is sparing no effort in luring more Filipinos to exercise their right to suffrage, as it aims to hold more 'firsts' in the history of voter registration activities in the country. For Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia, ensuring inclusive voter registration drives means going beyond the corners of enclosed and comfortable spaces in urbanized areas and bringing these closer to those living in the country's remotest places, even if it means crossing rivers, climbing mountains and walking distances. This comes as the poll body has set foot and held voter sign-up activities for the first time in areas it has never reached in the past. 'We want our kababayans, who are qualified to register as a voter, their voices to be heard by participating in the country's electoral exercises. The Comelec is ready to visit more areas in the county, so the people will be able to register and vote in the coming and succeeding polls,' Garcia said in a recent interview. Tigwaha non tribe of Bukidnon On March 18, members of indigenous peoples (IPs) who are first-time voters and applicants for transfer of registration were among those who participated in the one-day satellite registration at Sitio Kalinawan, Barangay Kibongcog in San Fernando, Bukidnon province. A total of 71 IPs were able to submit their voter application and applications for transfer of registration. The poll body is looking to establish a voting precinct at the sitio, where members of the Tigwahanon tribe reside, for next year's polls. 'Kailangan pag-aralan na ng Comelec kung kakayanin natin, halimbawa kung may 300 or 400 na botante bakit hindi dalhin and makina natin. Napatunayan naman mga bagong makina ay kayang kaya maoperate kahit walang kuryente basta may battery (The Comelec should study if this is possible, for instance, we have 300 or 400 voters, why not just bring our machine there. We have proven that new machines are operational even without power, as long as these have batteries),' Garcia earlier sa id. He was referring to the automated counting machines (ACMs) which are currently being manufactured by Miru Systems Co Ltd., at its plant in South Korea. The Joint Venture of Miru Systems Co Ltd, Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc. (MIRU-ICS-STCC-CPSTI) bagged the over PHP17 billion Fully Automated System with Transparency Audit and Count (FASTrAC) project. It will be manufacturing 110,000 ACMs to be used in the May 12, 2025 polls. MILF camps As the peace process in Mindanao continues to reap gains, the higher level of cooperation between the Philippine government and former Moro rebel groups has paved the way for the participation of residents in former conflict-hit areas in various democratic processes. For the first time, the poll body has also entered two known-Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) camps in Maguindanao del Norte province, where it had conducted Special Register Anywhere Project (SRAP) for two days. A total of 1,586 applicants signed up during the two-day voter registration activities in Camp Darapanan in Sultan Kudarat town and Camp Abubakar in Barira town on April 15 and 16. These include 1,095 applicants from Camp Darapanan and 491 applicants from Camp Abubakar. Aside from Comelec officials, Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim also joined the SRAP activities. The BARMM official lauded the Commission's effort as they are making it easy for those who would like to register and eventually participate in the country's elections. Under the RAP, any qualified applicant residing anywhere in the country may register at the RAP booths by submitting their application form, documentary requirements and have the biometrics taken. Garcia had said they are looking to establish a special polling place in the camp. 'We will try that on Election Day, if the estimated 5,000 voters in C amp Darapanan are registered, to bring the new voting machines and allow them to cast their votes,' he added. Sitio Kapihan On April 25, members of the Socorro Bayanihan Services Inc. (SBSI) living in a community in Sitio Kapihan, Barangay Sering in Socorro, Surigao Del Norte were informed about the salient features of the automated poll system and the new ACMs during the satellite voter registration in the area. This is the poll body's first visit to the community which made headlines in 2023 due to the controversy involving its leader Jay Rence 'Senyor Aguila' Quilario. Aside from the voter information drive, qualified residents also had the chance to register. The poll body has yet to release data on the number of registrants in the area. Garcia said they are also considering the creation of a precinct in the community so that residents do not have to travel far just to cast their votes. The community has 5,000 residents, almost half of whom are eligible to vote. More SRAPs With more than four mont hs to go before the Sept. 30 deadline, Garcia said the poll body is set to hold similar voter registration activities in Iligan City and in the provinces of Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi. At the same time, the Comelec chief asked the public to support the endeavor. 'Sa ating mga kababayan huwag na sana po nilang kwestyonin ang intensyon, 'yung desire ng Commission alam nyo talaga dahil sa ginagawa natin naikakalat natin ang information. Nagkakaroon ng interest ang mga kababayan natin na magparehistro (We urge our people not to question our intentions. It is the Commission's desire to disseminate information on voter registration. Our people are becoming interested in signing up as voters),' he said. Based on its latest data, the Comelec has so far processed a total of 2,725,085 voter applications as of May 7. This nears the poll body's target of 3 million new voters for the 2025 polls. 'Siguro kung hindi natin ginagawa itong pagikot-ikot nating ito, 'yung pagpapagod nating lahat na ito na umiikot ikot tayo sa eskwelahan, pribadong kumpanya, government agencies, sa mga katutubo, sa mga malalayong lugar na hindi napupuntahan hindi siguro ganyang karami ang nagpaparehistro ngayon (If we do not hold these caravans, we are not exerting efforts to go around schools, private companies, government agencies and areas of Indigenous Peoples, far-flung areas, we would not be able to get that big figure of voter registrants),' Garcia added. Source: Philippines News Agency