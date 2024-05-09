KUALA LUMPUR, The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency's (MMEA) utilisation of virtual reality (VR) technology at the Defense Services Asia (DSA) and National Security (NATSEC) Asia 2024 exhibition here has effectively captured the interest of foreign enforcement agencies, including those from Turkiye and the Netherlands. MMEA acting director-general, Vice Admiral Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim said the agencies expressed admiration and a keen interest in utilising such technology for virtual training purposes and sharing information regarding the agencies' roles and responsibilities with the public. "The DSA and NATSEC 2024 exhibition also provides a platform for Malaysian Maritime to enhance cooperation between foreign enforcement agencies through bilateral meetings," he said in a statement today. He estimated that over 7,000 visitors visited the MMEA booth during the four-day exhibition held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, which started on Monday. "The event, which concluded tod ay, received encouraging responses from local security industry players and leading foreign companies from countries such as the United Kingdom, China, and France," he added. Saiful Lizan noted that in addition to local and foreign security industry players and enforcement agencies, the MMEA booth also welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah. The DSA and NATSEC exhibition showcased the world's most advanced electronic warfare technologies as well as land, air, and sea assets in the defence sectors. In its 18th edition this year, the biennial event, themed Building Resilient Nations For The Next Generation, was participated by 1,324 companies from 60 countries, with 34 countries having their own pavilions, including Turkiye, China, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, and the United States. Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced that the 19th edition of the ex hibition is scheduled to be held from April 20 to 23, 2026. Source: BERNAMA News Agency