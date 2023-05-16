4 hurt, 30 families flee Koronadal City floods, landslides

Heavy downpours triggered flash floods that submerged several communities here and forced civilians to flee to safer grounds Monday night. At least four persons were slightly injured and more than 150 individuals or 30 families were rushed to the regional evacuation center as flash floods hit Barangay San Jose in this city. Thirteen of the families are still at the village evacuation center while the barangay government is extending food aid to displaced families. Barangay San Jose chairman Danilo Simtim said most of the houses hit by the flash floods were in Puroks Pantalan and Maawin inundated by knee-high mud and floating garbage. Brownout engulfed the village after fallen tree branches hit electric posts. Cyrus Urbano, the city disaster risk reduction and management council officer, said two houses were destroyed by rampaging water that hit the village after several hours of heavy rain. Several low-lying residential areas were also submerged by knee-deep floods primarily due to clogged drainage canals.

Source: Philippines News Agency