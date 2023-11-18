3 weather systems to dampen most of PH

The trough of a low-pressure area (LPA), the shear line affecting the eastern section of the Visayas, and the northeast monsoon or 'amihan' affecting Luzon will continue to bring scattered rains or isolated rain showers across the country, the weather bureau said Saturday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was last spotted at 605 km. east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. The trough of the LPA and the shear line will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region, it said. On the other hand, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, and the Bicol Region. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also due to the northeast monsoon. Meanwhile, the rest of Mindanao will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms d ue to localized thunderstorms, PAGASA said. Strong winds and rough seas will be felt over Luzon and the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao, while the rest of the archipelago will experience light to moderate wind speeds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 15°C to 25°C; Laoag City, 25°C to 33°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 30°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 31°C. Source: Philippines News Agency