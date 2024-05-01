MANILA: At least 35 areas across the country are expected to experience danger level heat indices on Wednesday, the weather bureau warned. The highest is at 48°C in Pili, Camarines Sur while a 47°C heat index is expected over Dagupan City, Pangasinan, and 46°C in Aparri, Cagayan. Heat index is the apparent temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature. Heat indices of 42°C to 45°C are likely in the following areas: Pasay City - 43°C Quezon City - 42°C Sinait, Ilocos Sur - 42°C Laoag, Ilocos Norte - 45°C Batac, Ilocos Norte - 43°C Bacnotan, La Union - 43°C Tuguegarao City, Cagayan - 45°C Echague, Isabela - 44°C Iba, Zambales, 43°C Muñoz, Nueva Ecija - 42°C Baler, Aurora - 43°C Casiguran, Aurora - 44°C Subic Bay, Olongapo City - 42°C Sangley Point, Cavite - 43°C Alabat, Quezon - 43°C Coron, Palawan - 44°C San Jose, Oriental Mindoro - 44°C Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 45°C Aborlan, Palawan - 44°C Daet, Camarines Norte - 43°C Legazpi, Alb ay - 42°C Virac, Catanduanes - 45°C Masbate City, Masbate - 45°C Roxas City Capiz - 44°C Mambusao, Capiz - 42°C Iloilo City, Iloilo - 44°C Dumangas, Iloilo - 44°C La Carlota, Negros Occidental - 43°C Catarman, Northern Samar - 43°C Catbalogan, Samar - 42°C Tacloban City, Leyte - 43°C Guiuan, Eastern Samar - 42°C The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) pegged heat indices from 41 °C to 51°C under the danger level category. Under this level, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible, while continued exposure could also cause heat stroke. ITCZ, easterlies to bring cloudy skies Meanwhile, PAGASA said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will affect southern Mindanao, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Sultan Kudarat, Saranggani, Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, and Sulu. The easterlies, on the other hand, will affect the rest of the country including Metro Manila, where cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected. PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides. Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago. Source: Philippines News Agency