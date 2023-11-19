Cloudy skies, isolated rains over PH Sunday

Most parts of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Sunday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the weather bureau said Masbate, Sorsogon, Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga and Davao Region will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to shear line or trough of a low pressure area which was estimated at 465 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte. Cagayan Valley, the rest of the Bicol Region and Apayao will have cloudy skies with light rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan. The rest of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. Luzon and the eastern sections of Visayas will experience strong winds heading northeast with rough coastal waters. The rest of the country will have lig ht to moderate winds blowing northeast to north with slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 14°C to 23°C; Laoag City, 21°C to 29°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 29°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 29°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 32°C. Source: Philippines News Agency