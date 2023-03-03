3 NPA fighters slain in Sultan Kudarat operations

ISULAN: Three communist New People’s Army (NPA) rebels were killed in a clash with government forces in the hinterlands of Sen. Ninoy Aquino town in this province, the military here said Friday.

Lt. Colonel Frederick Chicote, the Army’s 7th Infantry Battalion commander, said the remains of three NPA fighters, who all remain unidentified, were turned over to Sen. Ninoy Aquino officials for identification by relatives.

Government forces also recovered four M16 rifles, grenades, ammunition, and personal belongings from the slain rebels following a brief firefight in Barangay Banali on Thursday.

“No casualty was reported on the government side,” Chicote said.

Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, commander of the Army’s 603rd Infantry Brigade in the province, said the rebels belong to the NPA Guerilla Front 73 operating in the provinces of Sultan Kudarat, South Cotabato and Sarangani.

Military clearing operations are still ongoing, he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency