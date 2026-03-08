3 Chinese Nationals Nabbed, P69.8-M Marijuana Seized at Clark Airport

Clark: Three Chinese nationals were arrested after authorities found PHP69.8 million worth of suspected kush, a high-grade type of cannabis, in their luggage during a routine inspection at Clark International Airport on Saturday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Bureau of Customs (BOC) Port of Clark said the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) identified the suspects as alias "Ang See," 39; alias "Kim Tan," 27; and alias "Li Ching," 30. Authorities said they were carrying 46,533.3 grams of marijuana.

The three foreign nationals were transit passengers from Bangkok, Thailand and were bound for Hong Kong. The suspects are under the custody of PDEA-Central Luzon for tactical interrogation and further investigation.

The confiscated illegal substances will be forwarded to the PDEA Regional Office 3 laboratory for forensic examination and confirmation. The interdiction operation was carried out through coordinated efforts with the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 3 and Aviation Security Group Regional Unit 3, and National Bureau of Investigation Pampanga District Office.

Authorities said the suspects will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.