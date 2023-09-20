2-week zipper lane dry run on Katipunan Ave. to start Sept. 21

The two-week zipper lane dry run during morning rush hours along Katipunan Avenue northbound lane in Quezon City will start on Sept. 21. In an advisory, the Quezon City government said the dry run will start from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. every weekday except holidays. "The objective of the zipper lane is to utilize the excess capacity of the southbound direction of Katipunan Avenue after the intersection in front of Ateneo (de Manila University) Gate 3," the advisory read. The entrance of the zipper lane starts at the opening of the center island in the vicinity of Ateneo de Manila University's Gate 2. The exit from the lane is at the intersection in front of the university's Gate 3. "Please note that only vehicles bound for Miriam College and beyond will be allowed to use the zipper lane. There will be strictly no turning right from the zipper lane into Ateneo Gate 3," the advisory read. Traffic constables from Quezon City and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will implement the dry run. Earlier, the MMDA said it was eyeing adjustments to ease the traffic flow along Katipunan Avenue, where several universities are situated, to address the worsening rush-hour congestion in the area

Source: Philippines News Agency