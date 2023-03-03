11 inmates test positive for illegal drugs in S. Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY: Eleven of 40 inmates at the South Cotabato Rehabilitation and Detention Center (SCRDC) here tested positive for illegal drug use, an official said Friday.

Lorry Celeste, acting provincial jail warden, said an investigation as to the people behind the trafficking of illegal drugs into the facility is underway.

“The name of one of our personnel came out during our initial investigation. I cannot divulge further details as of now,” Celeste said in an interview.

The investigation is an offshoot of the surprise drug test under “Operation Greyhound” the SCRDC management conducted on the inmates on Wednesday.

At least six sachets of shabu with a street value of PHP35,000 were surrendered by some inmates during the operation.

“Those who tested positive for drugs are all from Cell No. 32. They are currently isolated while the investigation is going on,” Celeste said.

Currently, the jail management has tightened the monitoring of their personnel and visitors bringing food to the inmates.

