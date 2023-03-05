11 countries listed that may become visa-free for Russians

Russia is preparing intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel with 11 countries, said State Secretary-Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yevgeny Ivanov told news agency TASS. These countries are Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago and Malaysia. "We're preparing draft intergovernmental agreements on visa-free travel for [Russian] citizens with a number of countries,' Ivanov said adding that the agreements are now at various stages of development. "However, it is important to understand that the process of negotiating such international treaties is a 'two-way street' and the pace at which they are signed depends equally between us and our partners," the senior diplomat added. Ivanov also noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry "will definitely inform the public" after the agreement is reached. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier announced at the Duma government session that Russia planned to introduce a visa-free regime with 11 countries.

Source: Philippines News Agency