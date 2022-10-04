1 dead, 10 hurt in scaffolding collapse in Quezon City

One died and at least 10 were injured when a portion of a scaffolding collapsed at a construction site in Barangay Balingasa Quezon City on Tuesday.

Elmo San Diego, the city’s Department of Public Order and Safety head, said in a radio interview that the incident occurred at around 9 a.m. in an extension housing project by the city government on Sto. Cristo Street.

“Iniimbestigahan natin ‘yung contractor kung ano talaga nangyari. Apparently, scaffolding. Siguro marupok siya, nahulog, may mga tao dun sa ilalim (We are investigating the contractor to see what really happened. Apparently, the scaffolding. Maybe it was weak so it collapsed and there were people underneath),” San Diego said.

He said the local government will look into the safety and the possibility of suspending the construction until tougher measures are implemented.

Mayor Joy Belmonte has sent her condolences to the family of the victim and ordered concerned offices to extend assistance, including to the injured.

Based on the initial report, they were all taken to the Quezon City General Hospital.

Five have been released while the other five are still recuperating from minor injuries.

“The City Architect and Infrastructure Committee of the city government have extensively inspected the site and its surroundings. A thorough investigation is underway to determine if there were lapses in the observance of standard construction procedures, and to recommend measures to ensure that such untoward

Source: Philippines News Agency