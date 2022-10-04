Typhoon-hit fishers get boat repair materials from BFAR

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in Central Luzon (BFAR-3) has provided immediate assistance to fisher folks who were severely affected by Super Typhoon Karding in Dingalan town, Aurora province.

BFAR3 Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz said Tuesday that some PHP340,000 worth of materials for the repair of fishing boats damaged by the onslaught of Karding was provided to fishers in Barangay Paltic on Monday.

“Ang suporta po ay upang kagyat na makabalik sa pangingisda ang mga fisherfolk ng Dingalan, at hindi gaanong maapektuhan ang kabuuang food security (The support is for fisher folks in Dingalan to immediately get back to fishing and not to adversely affect the overall food security),” Cruz said in social media post.

He said the beneficiaries received plywoods, marine epoxy paints, and copper nails.

Dingalan Mayor Sherwin Taay thanked the BFAR-3 for the immediate response following the massive destruction brought by ‘Karding’ that placed the town under a state of calamity.

“Habang nariyan po ang BFAR makakaasa tayo na hindi mapababayaan ang kapakanan ng mga mangingisda ng Dingalan (While the BFAR is there, let us rest assured that the welfare of the fisherfolk in Dingalan will not be neglected),” the mayor said.

Based on the report of the Dingalan municipal government, an estimated worth of total damages caused by the super typhoon was over PHP431 million.

Around 473 fishing boats were damaged with an estimated cost of PHP33.96 million.

Damages to agriculture were pegged at more than PHP120.31 million.

On the other hand, the amount of government infrastructure damage were placed at PHP111.45 million.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,881 houses were damaged wherein 3,502 were partially and 379 were totally destroyed with an estimated cost of PHP63.44 million

The tourism and business sectors likewise suffered the brunt of the typhoon with total estimated damages amounting to PHP101.10 million. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency