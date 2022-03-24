﻿Working ‘quietly’ behind makes Andanar stay as PCOO chief

Working “quietly” behind the scenes is Communications Secretary Martin Andanar’s secret to stay in the job as the head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO).

In an interview with Tribune’s Straight Talk on Tuesday, Andanar said avoiding the limelight while fulfilling his mandate as PCOO chief works for him.

“I guess that’s one of the reasons why na tumagal tayo (I am still here) because, in spite of my background being on cam all the time, I understood the relevance of just being quiet and working behind,” Andanar said.

Andanar said his focus is to make sure that the PCOO continues to serve its purpose at the government’s communications arm.

“Siguro (Perhaps), it is because of the concept or the mindset of just working – working behind the scenes, working hard, being able to deliver the key performance indicators or the KPIs ng ating Pangulo (of President [Rodrigo Duterte]),” he said. “Just like in any other division or company, you have goals, you have aims, objectives, and as long as you’re able to deliver them without being seen, hindi na siguro importante iyong makita ka. Importante ‘yung ginagawa mo sa likuran (it’s not important for you to be seen. What’s important is you’re working behind the scenes).”

Andanar said he is also busy instituting reforms within the PCOO and its attached agencies.

He added that it is a good thing to “have a good team behind [him].”

“Let us say that we have a different priority. So, ang priority ng (the priority of) PCOO under my term is to improve itong ating (our) communication department; improve the ways that we create content, the ways that we spread content; improve ways on adjusting or adapting to new technology. And that is what we did,” Andanar said.

On Tuesday, Andanar said he is optimistic that his successor would adopt his reform initiatives to improve the government’s communication and information services.

Andanar also expressed confidence that he will be leaving PCOO and its attached agencies in a “better state.”

He was appointed by Duterte as PCOO secretary in 2016 and later tapped as acting presidential spokesperson in March 2022.

Before joining the government, he served as a television news anchor, radio commentator, podcaster, video and audio blogger, and voice-over artist.

He also headed the News5 Everywhere, the online news video and audio portal of TV5.

In October 2021, Andanar said he wants to rejoin private media when he steps down from office in June 2022.

Source: Philippines News Agency