BUTUAN: A total of 288 senior citizens and 63 persons with disabilities (PWDs) whose natal days fall this month received cash gifts and medical assistance from the town government of Claver in Surigao del Norte on Tuesday. The cash gifts and medical assistance were distributed at the town's Ladgaron gymnasium. Each senior citizen and PWD received PHP1,000 cash, while the elderly received an additional PHP300 in medical assistance. 'The cash gifts are given under the Alay sa Kaarawan for PWDs and Senior Citizens program of Mayor Georgia Gokiangkee,' the Claver local government said in a statement on Tuesday. It added that the initiative also served as a token of appreciation and recognition for the contributions of senior citizens and PWDs to their communities. The distribution was led by Sofronio Correos, head of the Office of Senior Citizens Affairs in Claver; Ernesto Sulapas, president of Claver's Federation of Senior Citizens Organizations; and Jovita Tambuli from the PWD groups. 'The program serves as a reminder of the importance of caring for and uplifting the most vulnerable members of the communities in Claver,' the federation leaders said in a joint statement. Source: Philippines News Agency