2 Cebu river systems to undergo desilting over water woes

CEBU: Two major river systems in Cebu province will undergo desilting operations to clear riverbeds of soil deposits and address the ongoing water crisis, Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said on Tuesday. Garcia said the provincial government will work with the Metropolitan Cebu Water District in exploring desilting measures for the 15-kilometer Mananga River in Talisay City and the 6.5-kilometer Lusaran River in Cebu City. The effort is designed to remove silt, sand, or soil deposits carried along by flowing water and dropped at a river bend or opening. Garcia noted that clearing river beds of obstructions such as boulders and silt allows water to flow more freely and avoids stagnant water deposits. 'Massive siltation at the Mananga River is getting compact,' Garcia said. The desilting activity is expected to restore the depths of both rivers, which typically could provide 30,000 cubic meters of water per day each. Currently, the two rivers are delivering less, with Mananga accounting for only 6,000 cubic met ers of water per day while Lusaran produces 8,000 cubic meters daily. The capitol said it will issue special permits to contractors who could begin desilting works in Mananga, the governor said. On April 29, the governor also ordered desilting in Carmen's Luyang River, which can now deliver 35 million liters daily to the water district. Source: Philippines News Agency

