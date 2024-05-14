MALAYBALAY: The Lanao del Sur provincial government is in the process of localizing Republic Act (RA) 11861, or the Expanded Solo Parents Welfare Act, which aims to improve the economic, educational, and health outcomes of single-parent households. During Tuesday's public hearing in Marawi City, Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr. said the provincial government aims to initially put up a PHP10 million subsidy for solo parents. "We already have data (of the number of solo parents in the province), but if you give them PHP1,000 each, the PHP10 million may not be enough," he said. Adiong said that in adopting RA 11861 in the province, each local government unit (LGU) would appoint a focal person or representative similar to a president of a senior citizens group federation. He noted that the conditions of solo parents in every LGU may vary, such as cases of remarriages which require additional validation processes by social workers. One of the salient benefits of RA 11861 is the PHP1,000 monthly subsidy for solo p arents earning less than the minimum wage. The adoption of the national law into a provincial ordinance is largely credited to the advocacy efforts of the Likhang Bayi Project of Angat Bayi Fellow Salma Jayne Tamano, the provincial information officer. Source: Philippines News Agency