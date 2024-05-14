MATANAO: The local beauty who won this year's Miss Philippines Earth will help boost this town's tourism industry. Mayor Vincent Fernandez said Tuesday that the victory of Ihra Mel Alfeche in the May 11 pageant held in Talakag, Bukidnon created a buzz. "That's why we joined the Miss Philippines Earth because we want to promote our tourism and the name of Matanao. Good enough, and we are thankful that she took on the challenge and became the winner," the mayor said during the welcome honors. Fernandez said Alfeche's win brought significant changes to their town because many are now inquiring about possible business and tourism ventures. "We expect many tourists to visit our cave and falls here. Our economic activity will eventually improve as businesses and jobs will come in," he added. Alfeche said her advocacy is helping the town rebrand from a place plagued by communist insurgency to a tourism destination. A few years ago, locals would drive away unsuspecting visitors, who were lured by the town's exo tic caves, because of the presence of insurgents. "As a Philippine military reservist, I will promote Matanao as a town that moves from terrorism to tourism. I will connect to the people and the local government to make this possible," Alfeche said in an interview. Source: Philippines News Agency