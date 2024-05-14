ARAU, The fire that broke out at the ground floor of Block B, Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) early last Saturday (May 11) has caught the attention of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Pauh Putra Residential Complex head, Mohd Syamril Aklmar Chek Kassim, said the Prime Minister's political secretary Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim paid a visit on behalf of the prime minister, and took the time to survey the site of the fire today, and passed on cash donations to 36 students whose motorcycles were damaged by the fire. "Alhamdulillah, UniMAP is very grateful for the Prime Minister's concern, demonstrated by the presence of his political secretary today, who provided contributions to eight students. The rest will receive their contributions later as they have returned to their homes," he told Bernama today. On May 11, the media reported that 26 motorcycles were destroyed and 10 others sustained minor damage after the parking area of the UniMAP male hostel in Pauh, Arau, caught fire early in the morning . Arau police chief Supt Ahmad Mohsin Md Rodi was quoted as saying that they received information about the incident at 4.43 am. Mohd Syamril Aklmar added that 564 students were affected by the fire on the ground floor of Block B, and the estimated cost of repairing the building is still being studied. Source: BERNAMA News Agency