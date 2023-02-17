Wanted poster of 6 suspects in missing cockfighters out

MANILA: The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has released a wanted poster of the six suspects in the case of missing 'sabungeros' (cockfighting enthusiasts).

This came after an arrest warrant for kidnapping and serious illegal detention was issued by the court against the six -- Julie Patidongan alias Dondon, Mark Carlo Zabala, Roberto Matillano Jr., Johnny Consolacion, Virgilio Bayog and Gleer Codilla alias Gler Cudilla.

The Department of Justice has offered a PHP6 million reward for any information on the arrest of the six suspects.

“Kami ay umaasa na sa pamamagitan ng mga posters na ito at sa impormasyon na magmumula sa ating mga kababayan ay mapapabilis natin na matutunton ang kanilang pinagtataguan at agarang pagkahuli ng mga akusado (We expect that these posters would help us obtain information on the whereabouts of these suspects for their immediate arrest),” said CIDG chief Brig. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr.

Caramat added that the posters will be distributed nationwide and will be posted in all police units, places of convergence, social media and the website of CIDG.

He urged the public to help them in any way possible to apprehend the accused.

The case of eight cockfighting enthusiasts who disappeared after joining a cockfight at the Manila Arena on Jan. 13, 2022 is one of the eight cases being investigated by the CIDG through Special Investigation Task Group "Sabungero".

So far, the criminal complaints filed by the CIDG in the Manila Arena case and the case of missing e-sabong master agent Ricardo Lasco were found by the courts to have probable cause, resulting in the indictment of respondents through the issuance of arrest warrants.

Source: Philippines News Agency