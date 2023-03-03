VP Sara: ‘We must continue empowering, inspiring other women’

MANILA: The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday underscored upholding women’s rights as Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte urged women to provide inspiration and help empower other women.

In a Facebook post, the DepEd said it supports programs for women.

“Ngayong National Women’s Month, kaisa ang Kagawaran ng Edukasyon sa pagsisiguro na ang karapatan ng kababaihan ay mapahahalagahan sa pamamagitan ng paglalaan ng mga proyekto at programa sa layuning ito (This National Women’s Month, the Education department supports the upholding of women’s rights through projects and programs),” it said.

The DepEd highlighted the education’s chief encouragement to women in her speech during the “Gamhanang Buwak: Flower Power” art exhibit of the Floral Artists of Davao Association, Inc. Wednesday.

“As women, we can work together to transcend differences and provide great inspiration to others to be more involved in building a society that is inclusive, supportive, and constantly yearning for a more humane expression,” Duterte said.

The Vice President also urged the artists during the event to empower other women, as inspiring members of society.

“Let this occasion strengthen our solidarity as women who empower fellow women, and as artists who use art to enlighten, women's inherent capacities for nation-building, especially in our environmental protection and conservation efforts and in eliminating violence against women and girls,” she said.

This year, the DepEd joins the celebration of Women’s month carrying the theme “WE (Women and Everyone) for gender equality and inclusive society.

The department said it particularly intends to push for upholding gender equality.

Source: Philippines News Agency