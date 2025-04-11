Isabela: Police arrested two suspects involved in the unauthorized sale of agricultural chemical products intended for free distribution to farmer beneficiaries in Isabela province.

According to Philippines News Agency, Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) Director, Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, confirmed that the suspects, known by their aliases Rowena and Dennis, were apprehended during a buy-bust operation conducted by members of CIDG-Isabela and the Department of Agriculture (DA) 2 (Cagayan Valley) in Barangay San Fermin, Cauayan City on April 5.

Authorities seized 43 sacks of DA-marked agricultural chemical inputs valued at PHP1.75 million, along with a white L300 van used for transporting the items. These products are intended for distribution to farmers to protect crops from pests and enhance crop yields as part of the government’s efforts to increase agricultural productivity.

The operation was initiated after the DA-2 received reports of the illegal sale of these government-provided products, which are clearly labeled “Not For Sale” and meant to be distributed to farmer-beneficiaries at no cost under the agricultural support program.

The suspects now face charges before the National Prosecution Service for violations of Section 8 of Presidential Decree 1144 (Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority) for selling agricultural chemicals without a license from the Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority, and Republic Act 7394, or the Consumer Act of the Philippines, for the unlawful sale, distribution, and possession of government-provided agricultural products.