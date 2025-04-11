Pilar: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the commemoration of the 83rd Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan) at the Mt. Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan, urging the nation to learn from the lessons of the past and apply them to build a brighter future.

According to Philippines News Agency, in his speech before Filipino war veterans, Marcos highlighted the heroism displayed during the 1942 Battle of Bataan, remembering the Filipino and American forces who fought and ultimately surrendered to the Japanese Imperial Army after months of resistance under dire conditions. He also extended his tribute to soldiers from other nations who joined the fight for freedom.

The President reflected on the lessons learned from the hardships of war, emphasizing the importance of peace over further conflict. “The solution to war is not more war, and that the solution to war is only peace. And honorable peace that is arrived at by the different parties involved and having a hand and a voice in achieving that peace,” he said.

Marcos stressed that peace cannot be achieved by any one nation alone, underscoring the need for collaboration among all parties involved. “Peace cannot be attained by one person, by one country alone. And that we have to bring together all the parties that are involved. These are the lessons that we hope to have learned,” he said.

Marcos, however, expressed disappointment as “parts of the world have yet to learn that lesson.” “And we hope that that peace will be brought to us soon,” he added.

The annual gathering, the highlight of the commemoration, seeks to recognize the sacrifices of Filipino and American veterans who fought the Japanese invaders during World War II, which lasted four years in the Philippines. Marcos said the concept of valor goes beyond the battlefield, recognizing the everyday courage demonstrated by Filipinos in times of crisis.

He reaffirmed the country’s commitment to a peaceful and prosperous future, shaped by the hard-earned lessons of history. “These are the things that we celebrate today. These are the lessons that were hard-earned. And these are the lessons that we now apply to our lives. And these in hand, these will bring us to a brighter future,” Marcos said.

“And that is why, once again, we celebrate today Araw ng Kagitingan, the Day of Valor, for the valor that was demonstrated here in these sacred mountains. The valor that was demonstrated here. But also the valor, the courage, and the sacrifice that is demonstrated by every single Filipino every single day because of their love for Filipinos, because of their love of the Philippines.”