Manila: The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) has successfully confiscated PHP59.14 million worth of illegal drugs during a series of operations conducted between March 28 and April 4.

According to Philippines News Agency, 45 operations resulted in the arrest of 53 individuals. These operations led to the seizure of 3.6 kg of suspected shabu, 5.7 kg of dried marijuana leaves, 11.3 grams of kush, and 136,000 pieces of marijuana plants. The agency noted that the significant amount of marijuana plants seized was due to successful eradication efforts in identified cultivation areas. Additionally, the presence of kush indicates a shift towards synthetic and premium-grade narcotics in the local drug market.

The PDEA emphasized that its activities align with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s non-violent anti-drug initiative. The agency’s high arrest-to-operation ratio highlights its operational efficiency and commitment to diminishing the supply and availability of illegal drugs across communities.

PDEA also stated its ongoing efforts to enhance intelligence-driven operations targeting high-value individuals and organized drug groups. Collaboration with local enforcement units and community stakeholders is being strengthened, especially in regions with large-scale drug cultivation. Monitoring trends in the illegal drug trade, particularly the rise of synthetic and premium variants, remains a priority to effectively adapt enforcement strategies.