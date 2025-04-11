Manila: Three ranking police officials have been included in the latest reorganization of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

According to Philippines News Agency, in an order dated April 8 and made public Wednesday, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil designated Brig. Gen. Arnold Thomas Ibay as acting chief of the newly created Police Regional Office (PRO) Negros Island Region. Brig. Gen. Benigno Guzman was named officer in charge of the Manila Police District (MPD) replacing Ibay, while Col. Aladdin Collado was designated as officer in charge of the Office of Executive Assistant, Office of the Chief PNP.

The reshuffle takes effect on Thursday. Marbil urged police officers to remain steadfast in their sworn duty to act fairly and uphold their dignity as law enforcers. He earlier said the reshuffle is necessary to “preposition” officials fit for their next assignments.