Cavite: Three Vietnamese nationals were arrested in Cavite for allegedly practicing medicine without the necessary licenses and permits, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) reported Sunday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the CIDG identified the arrested foreigners as Julie Nguyen, Luna Pham, and Ryan Truong. The arrests took place on February 27 at a beauty lounge in Imus City. The three individuals were apprehended for violating Republic Act 2382, also known as The Medical Act.

The suspects reportedly introduced themselves as doctors and performed various medical procedures, including stem cell treatments, hair regrowth therapies, body sculpting, and biostimulation collagen injections. These procedures were carried out without the required medical licenses and permits needed to dispense medical products or operate a medical facility in the Philippines.

Authorities confiscated numerous boxes containing assorted medicines and medical and cosmetic products. They also seized notebooks documenting medical procedures, prescription medications, and receipts issued to clients from the suspects.

Complaints have already been filed against the suspects before the National Prosecution Service. CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Nicolas Torre III urged the public to report any illegal practice of medicine and other criminal activities in their localities, assuring that the CIDG will take necessary actions.