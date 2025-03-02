Manila: The Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) has confiscated PHP25.6 million worth of illegal drugs in February this year.

According to Philippines News Agency, PDEG acting chief Col. Rolando Cuya reported that the seized narcotics included 2.68 kilograms of shabu, 2 kilograms of dried marijuana, 30 milliliters of marijuana oil, and 95 pieces of ecstasy. Additionally, 35,002 pieces of marijuana plants were destroyed during the operations conducted in February.

Col. Cuya revealed that PDEG operatives executed 58 intelligence-driven operations, leading to the arrest of 68 drug personalities. Among those apprehended were 34 high-value targets, 19 street-level individuals, nine wanted persons, and six most wanted persons. He praised the special operations units for their efforts in curbing drug-related activities.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office (PRO) 3 reported the arrest of six high-value individuals and the seizure of over PHP2.2 million worth of illegal drugs within 24 hours over the weekend. The operations, conducted in Central Luzon, involved arrests in Angeles City, Pampanga; Bocaue, Bulacan; and Meycauayan, Bulacan. PRO-3 Director Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo emphasized their commitment to dismantling drug networks and ensuring justice for those involved.