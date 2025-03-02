Manila: The Department of Health (DOH) has reported a substantial increase in cases of hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD), with 7,598 instances recorded between January 1 and February 22.

According to Philippines News Agency, this figure represents nearly triple the number of cases observed during the same timeframe in 2024, which stood at 2,665. The majority of these cases, approximately 52 percent, are concentrated in regions such as Central Luzon, Mimaropa, the National Capital Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The data further reveals that 56 percent, equating to 4,225 of the total cases, involve children aged four years and younger. Additionally, around 2,069 cases are among children aged five to nine. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa emphasized the contagious nature of HFMD, noting that while it rarely leads to death and typically resolves on its own, it spreads rapidly. He advised maintaining good hygiene by washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and avoiding cont

act with others when symptoms are present.

HFMD is transmitted through saliva containing the virus, as well as through contact with contaminated objects. Symptoms are generally mild, including fever, coughs, colds, mouth sores, and blisters on various body parts but can escalate to severe complications like meningitis and encephalitis.

Herbosa urged individuals experiencing symptoms to seek consultation at the nearest health center. He also advised that those with suspected or confirmed HFMD cases should refrain from attending school or work and isolate at home for seven to 10 days, or until symptoms such as fever and wounds subside. Personal items should be kept separate, and isolation areas disinfected to prevent further spread.