Marikina City: Marikina City on Sunday launched its own car-free program to promote an active and healthier lifestyle among residents.

According to Philippines News Agency, the program seeks to turn the portion of Gil Fernando Avenue from the corner of Guerilla Street (Xeland Marikina) to Comedor Restaurant into a pedestrian- and bike-friendly space from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Sunday. During this period, residents are encouraged to engage in outdoor activities, such as walking, jogging, cycling, Zumba, and other recreational exercises along the 700-meter stretch.

Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro, during the launch of the program dubbed “Marikina Together: Car-Free Sundays,” emphasized the initiative as a step towards providing residents with a safe and clean space for strolling, cycling, and bonding with family and friends. “Ito ay isang hakbang upang bigyan ang ating mga residente ng ligtas at malinis na espasyo para makapaglakad, makapag-bike at makapag-bonding kasama ang kanilang pamilya at mga kaibigan,” he stated.

Mayor Teodoro also underscored the environmental benefits of reducing vehicle emissions, even for a few hours every Sunday. He noted that in addition to health benefits, the program contributes positively to the environment by resulting in cleaner air and a quieter atmosphere. “Bukod sa kalusugan, malaking tulong ito sa ating kalikasan. Ang pagbawas ng sasakyan sa kalsada ay nangangahulugan ng mas malinis na hangin at mas tahimik na kapaligiran,” Teodoro remarked.

Marikina’s initiative follows similar programs already established in Manila, Makati, and Quezon cities, reflecting a growing trend towards promoting healthier urban lifestyles across the region.