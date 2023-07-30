Thousands get free medical services via church’s missions

Almost 10,000 people from different areas around the country benefited from free medical services extended by a Christian church this month. The Pentecostal Missionary Church of Christ-(PMCC)-4th Watch, through its Dalaw Kalinga Foundation, administered medical, dental, and optometry services to chosen communities in Malanday, Marikina City; Cabuyao, Laguna; Imus City, Cavite; Bacolod City; and Odiongan, Romblon. The 'Grand Medical Mission' is the church's way of giving back to underserved communities across the Philippines, starting off in Romblon on July 22. Simultaneous medical missions in other areas were then held over the weekend ahead of the church's 50th anniversary in August. From its first medical mission in Marikina in 1997, PMCC-4th Watch's Dalaw Kalinga Foundation went on to provide a broad range of medical services in remote communities - from essential medicines to more comprehensive outpatient services. Bishop Jonathan Ferriol said the missions are among the ways in which their church fulfills its mission. 'We recognize that our faith is not solely about personal development but also about actively engaging with and contributing to the needs of others. By cultivating a deep sense of compassion, empathy, and selflessness, we can embody the profound love that Jesus demonstrated and seek to replicate His example of service in our own lives,' he said in a statement over the weekend. The PMCC-4th Watch is a global religious community of congregations in over 70 countries around the world. Since its inception in 1973, it has established itself as a church that champions the command of Jesus Christ to preach the Gospel all over the world

Source: Philippines News Agency