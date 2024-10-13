Takaful Malaysia Launches Kaotim Car, Kaotim Motor Online Protection Plan

GEORGE TOWN, Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (Takaful Malaysia) has launched Kaotim Car and Kaotim Motor, offering the latest and most comprehensive online protection plans for private vehicles and motorcycles at affordable prices.

Takaful Malaysia Group Chief Executive Officer Nor Azman Zainal said the new products’ launch means vehicle owners in Malaysia can now quickly access protection plans as needed, allowing them to choose additional benefits that fit their budgets.

“The launch of Kaotim Car and Kaotim Motor is part of our strategic move to strengthen our position in the field of motor insurance and takaful, which has shown positive growth.

“This strategy is in line with the demand and increase in vehicle sales in the market and we intend to expand it by offering various online protection plans to meet the needs of customers,” he told reporters after the Kaotim Car and Kaotim Motor Launch Ceremony in Batu Ferringhi, near here today.

Takaful Malaysia Group Chairman Datuk Mohammed Hussein c

ompleted the launch ceremony, and the Chairman of Takaful Malaysia Am (Takaful Am Division), Ismail Mahbob, was also present.

Nor Azman said Takaful Malaysia introduced Kaotim Car and Kaotim Motor under the Kaotim brand, with both new products providing affordable and easily accessible comprehensive coverage that allows customers to get the right quote and coverage.

“Kaotim Car is a comprehensive protection for private vehicles against various risks, including damage due to accidents, fire, theft, third party liability, or property damage, in addition to offering 24-hour roadside assistance and unlimited towing services due to damage for free,” he said.

He said Kaotim Car also provides personal accident protection for drivers and passengers, with eleven additional flexible benefits, including Motor PA Plus, which offers additional protection against death or permanent disability due to road accidents, allowing customers to choose options that suit their needs.

Kaotim Motor, meanwhile, offers comprehensive

motorcycle protection against damage from accidents, fire, theft, and third-party liability for death, bodily injury, and loss or damage to property.

According to Nor Azman, 24-hour roadside assistance and free towing services for breakdowns are also included, and the target sales contribution for the Kaotim Motor segment for the last three months of this year is set at RM10 million.

He said customers can enhance their coverage by selecting any of four additional benefits, including Bike PA Plus, which offers personal accident coverage for death or permanent disability due to road accidents.

With Kaotim Car, customers can enjoy interest-free installment payment plans, an immediate ten per cent discount, and free personal accident coverage of RM15,000 for each insured individual.

Kaotim Motor also offers a one-time ten per cent discount on towing services for breakdowns and coverage for all authorised riders, with all benefits for both new plans subject to terms and conditions.

Source: BERNAMA News Agenc

y