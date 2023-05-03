Students in oil spill-hit Mindoro town get cash aid

The local parish in Pola town, this province has announced that the first tranche of educational cash assistance from a humanitarian group had already been received by students whose families have been affected by the recent oil spill off the coast of Oriental Mindoro. Fr. Edwin Gariguez, director of the Diocesan Action Center in the province, said Wednesday 250 high school and college students from the coastal town of Pola were each handed a PHP6,000 financial support on April 29 and 30. The cleric said students who benefited from the first round of cash assistance are residents of Barangays Misong, Tagumpay, Batuhan, Buhay na Tubig, and Bacauan, all of which were hit hard by the recent environmental disaster. Gariguez said all the recipients of assistance were thoroughly screened to ensure they are among those most in need. 'The student-beneficiaries are children of the affected fisher folks in the municipality of Pola who have no alternative means of livelihood aside from fishing. Because of the oil spill, there is a great possibility that their parents cannot provide for their child's school needs and expenses anymore,' he said. The parish priest disclosed that PHP1.7 million of the financial assistance distributed to needy students was donated by the MCKS Charitable Foundation, a humanitarian organization formed by pranic healers and arhatic yogis. Gariguez added that the second and third tranches of the cash assistance would be released to beneficiaries in May and June

Source: Philippines News Agency