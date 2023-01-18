Student killed in Basilan shooting

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A student of a government-owned college was killed in a drive-by shooting in Basilan province Wednesday, a top police official said.

Lt. Col. Junpikar Sitin, Isabela City police chief, said Umaer Atta, 22, was shot to death shortly after noon on Salain Drive, Barangay Sumagdang, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Atta, a native of Hadji Muhtammad, is studying at the Basilan State College in Barangay Sumagdang.

Investigation showed that Atta was driving his motorcycle when shot by one of two men riding tandem on another motorbike that tailed the victim.

The victim was hit in the head and died instantaneously.

The suspects sped toward the direction of Lantawan town.

Police are still determining the motive and the identities of the suspects

Source: Philippines News Agency