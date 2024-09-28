Shellfish poisoning downs 31 Samar residents

TACLOBAN CITY – At least 31 residents of Parasan in Daram, Samar, fell ill after eating red tide-infected shellfish, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Thursday.

Of the victims, 20 were rushed to the Samar Provincial Hospital in Catbalogan City on Wednesday, while 11 were treated at the rural health unit for minor symptoms.

These residents, including eight children, consumed green mussels harvested from the coastal waters of Zumarraga, Samar, one of the bodies of water positive for toxic red tide.

The patients experienced symptoms including headache, body numbness, extremity numbness, dizziness, vomiting, and abdominal pain, said Jelyn Lopez-Malibago, DOH Eastern Visayas regional information officer.

“Further investigation is currently underway. For now, we encourage everyone to heed and adhere to the advisories issued by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR),” Malibago added.

In Samar province, BFAR has raised a shellfish ban in coastal waters of Daram Island; coastal waters of Z

umarraga Island; Cambatutay Bay in Tarangnan town; Irong-Irong Bay in Catbalogan; and Maqueda Bay in Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, San Sebastian, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, and Hinabangan towns.

Other areas with confirmed red tide presence are Matarinao Bay in General MacArthur, Quinapondan, Hernani, and Salcedo in Eastern Samar; and Carigara Bay in Babatngon, San Miguel, Barugo, Carigara, and Capoocan towns in Leyte province.

The ban prohibits the gathering, harvesting, trading, and consumption of all types of shellfish.

Fish, squids, shrimp, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking.

Meanwhile, local red tide warnings are also up in the coastal waters of Biliran Island in Biliran province; the coastal waters of Calbayog City in Samar; the coastal waters of Leyte, Leyte; and Villareal Bay in Villareal, Samar.

Local warnings are raised in areas with pending results of laboratory tests fro

m the BFAR main office. However, the public is asked to be cautious about consumption of shellfish from these areas.

Red tide occurs when certain types of algae grow out of control.

The name red tide comes from the fact that the overgrowth of algae can cause the color of the water to turn red.

Source: Philippines News agency