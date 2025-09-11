Senators File Measures to Strengthen Anti-Corruption Reforms

Manila: Senators Erwin Tulfo and Loren Legarda have proposed separate yet complementary measures aimed at bolstering the government’s efforts to combat corruption through enhanced penalties and systemic reforms.

According to Philippines News Agency, Tulfo introduced Senate Bill 1359, advocating for an increase in jail time for graft and corruption cases from the current six to 15 years to a more stringent 12 to 30 years. Tulfo emphasized that betrayal of public trust should bear significant repercussions. Additionally, he proposed amendments to the Bank Secrecy Act, allowing courts and investigative bodies access to public officials’ bank transactions. Tulfo also called for a Freedom of Information (FOI) law mandating the online publication of Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) and contracts valued at PHP50 million or more, arguing that such transparency empowers citizens to hold their leaders accountable.

Legarda, on her part, filed the Tapat na Paglilingkod Act, stressing the necessity of addressing corruption at its core. She described the act as transformative, as it institutionalizes preventive measures, requires agencies to assess corruption risks, and integrates safeguards to prevent abuses. Legarda highlighted the need for strategies that genuinely combat corruption, suggesting a cultural shift in governance.

Both senators related their proposed measures to recent controversies, including irregularities in flood control projects and the misappropriation of public funds. Tulfo proposed a bill to impose harsher penalties on contractors and colluding officials, while Legarda underscored the importance of dismantling systemic issues to achieve meaningful reform.