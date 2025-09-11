12-Hour Power Interruption Announced for Albay Towns

Albay: The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has announced that several towns in Albay will experience a scheduled 12-hour power interruption on Friday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the NGCP advisory detailed that the power outage will commence at 6:30 a.m. and last until 6:30 p.m., impacting areas serviced by the Ligao and Polangui substations. This interruption is necessary for NGCP to perform preventive and corrective maintenance on the Daraga-Ligao 69 kilovolt (kV) line.

Additionally, the Albay Electric Cooperative (Aleco) will make use of the outage period to carry out several activities in parallel. These activities include the relocation of distribution lines, retrieval of poles near the Polangui substation, replacement of defective pin insulators, and conducting the annual preventive maintenance of the Polangui substation.

ALECO assured the public through an advisory that power will be restored immediately upon the completion of maintenance work, without prior notice. The areas affected by the Ligao and Polangui substations include the towns of Guinobatan, Oas, Ligao City, Libon, Polangui, Jovellar, and Pio Duran.