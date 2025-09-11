Recto Announces Government Interventions to Enhance Labor Market Conditions

Manila: Finance Secretary Ralph Recto announced that government interventions are set to improve labor market conditions in the country. “Prayoridad namin na mas mapadali at mapalawak ang oportunidad ng mga Pilipino na magkaroon ng mga dekalidad na trabaho. Tutulungan namin kayong makahanap ng tama at disenteng hanapbuhay, palalakasin ang mga training, at ibibigay ang kinakailangang suporta lalo na para sa mga apektado ng climate change,” Recto stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to expanding job opportunities for Filipinos.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Philippine Statistics Authority previously reported that the labor force consists of 48.64 million Filipinos. Despite a slight increase in unemployment caused by weather disturbances impacting agriculture, fishery, forestry, and construction sectors, the government is taking steps to mitigate these effects.

To address labor market challenges, Recto highlighted the government’s commitment to enhancing rural infrastructure, improving digital connectivity, and increasing training opportunities in the agriculture sector. Efforts include expanding job facilitation and improving employment data monitoring for better-informed policymaking.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has intensified job matching initiatives through upgraded platforms like PhilJobNet and local job fairs, such as the World Caf© of Opportunities in Abra, which offered more than 5,000 job vacancies. A new data-sharing agreement between DOLE and the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is set to enhance labor market analysis and policy planning.

In a bid to improve employability, the government has implemented training programs through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development, targeting Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiaries. Starter toolkits have also been distributed to graduates of the Special Training for Employment Program.

Recto mentioned the rollout of flexible, community-based learning modalities in Ilocos and the establishment of a specialized training center for domestic refrigeration through a TESDA-TCL partnership. Additionally, the government launched the AI Academy to prepare the workforce for advancements in automation and machine learning.