285 Nabbed, P6.1-M Evidence Seized in 5-Day Nationwide Ops

Manila: The Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) has arrested 285 individuals and confiscated PHP6.1 million worth of evidence and 41 unlicensed firearms during a five-day nationwide operation last week. In a statement on Thursday, CIDG acting director Maj. Gen. Robert Morico II said the coordinated operations conducted from Sept. 1 to 5, led to the arrest of fugitives, high-profile suspects, and law violators.

According to Philippines News Agency, Morico stated that under Oplan Pagtugis, the unit captured 195 individuals by virtue of warrants of arrest for crimes including murder, frustrated murder, attempted murder, homicide, rape, statutory rape, qualified rape of a minor, theft, qualified theft, robbery, syndicated estafa, estafa, and violations of Republic Act 9165 and RA 10591, among others.

The operation resulted in the arrest of regional-level and provincial-level Most Wanted Persons in various regions including Cavite, Rizal, Davao Oriental, Olongapo, Sultan Kuldarat, Zambales, Pangasinan, Northern Mindanao, and several others.

Meanwhile, under Oplan Paglalansag Omega, the CIDG seized a total of 41 firearms, comprising six light weapons and 35 small firearms. Additionally, under Oplan Olea, 59 suspects were arrested for alleged counterfeit and smuggled cigarettes, illegal selling of vape and lumber, illegal selling of dog meat, unregistered consumer products, illegal gambling, illegal trading of liquified petroleum products, grave threats and robbery-extortion, violation of the Animal Welfare Act, robbery-extortion, and illegal dental practices in various regions.

Maj. Gen. Morico praised the efforts of the CIDG Regional, Provincial, District, and City Field Units and Special Operating Units for their successful operation, which resulted in the arrest of 285 suspects, the confiscation of 41 loose firearms, and the seizure of PHP6,103,651.00 worth of evidence over the five days. Morico remarked, “This is a very good number for a five-day operation. It underscores our unyielding fight against all forms of criminalities and violations of law; and relentless manhunt operations.”