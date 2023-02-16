Senate to probe new ‘human trafficking’ scheme at NAIA: Poe

MANILA : The newly discovered "human trafficking" scheme in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will soon be looked into by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee (SBRC), Senator Grace Poe on Thursday said. Poe, in a statement, said the SBRC, which is chaired by Senator Francis Tolentino, has always been active on investigating incidents involving graft and corruption.

"No doubt that it will happen soon," Poe said.

Based on the preliminary report her office received, the lawmaker said the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), Bureau of Immigration (BI), the Philippine National Police (PNP) Aviation Group and the Globan Aviation will have a lot of explaining to do.

In her privilege speech delivered on Wednesday in the Senate plenary, Poe reported that the PNP Aviation Security Group received an anonymous tip about a human trafficking activity involving an aircraft that is set to depart for Dubai at about 10 p.m. on the same day at the NAIA.

The anonymous information, she said, also noted that only six passengers have been declared but a total of 14 passengers will actually board the aircraft.

"Ang nasabing eroplano ay (The said plane is) operated by Cloud Nine No. 1 Leasing Company Limited, a Hong Kong registered leasing company, and their assigned aircraft ground handler is a local company, [called] Globan Aviation Service Corporation or GLOBAN," Poe reported.

She said her office was able to secure a copy of the flight’s General Declaration, which states that only three crew members and six passengers will board the plane.

But based on the information that Poe's office got from the BI, seven passengers were declared that include a Malaysian, a Korean, a Chinese, a Vanuatuan and three others from Saint Kitts and Nevis.

"Malinaw na may (It is clear that there is an) irregularity at paglabag sa (and violation in the) existing policies and procedures of airport agencies like the MIAA, Immigration, PNP Aviation, and CAAP," she said.

Poe's fellow senators expressed their disgust after hearing about the incident and urged the appropriate committee to handle the inquiry.

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, even suggested to refer Poe's privilege speech in his committee.

"They [alleged corrupt NAIA employees and Immigration officers] violate all protocols and laws just to give VIP treatment to these people. What a disgusting incident. I move that you refer this privilege speech to my committee," Dela Rosa manifested.

Poe believes what happened is more than just a protocol glitch as it involves national security and human trafficking.

"Let us not allow private flights in our airports as a highway for human trafficking,” she appealed.

Last December 2022, Poe recalled, a similar incident happened wherein undeclared Chinese nationals were also able to skirt pre-flight inspections.

No kid-glove treatment

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert “Ace” Barbers said those responsible for the incident should not be given the kid-glove treatment.

“Once again, our security has been compromised and the public salaried officials and employees are caught sleeping on their jobs,” he said. “Heads must roll in this incident. This cannot take place innocently and without the knowledge of those who are tasked to implement strict controls in our airports and all other ports of entry and exit. My serious concern is the cargo in such instances. If human trafficking can take place, how much more with illegal drugs.”

Barbers, chairman of the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, expressed serious concern that other than human trafficking, drug trafficking is likewise possible using the same modus operandi.

“If human trafficking can take place using private planes, how much more with illegal drugs, which are considered as mere cargoes,” he said. “Years ago, I have already warned and alerted these officials on the possibility of drug trafficking using private planes. Back then, I had unconfirmed reports of such activities. This might explain the abundance of supply even during the war on drugs. The accidental discovery of the latest illegal activity could be but the tip of the iceberg.”

BI backs ‘one-stop-shop’ border clearance

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) expressed support for the proposal to create a one-stop-shop processing center to harmonize border clearance procedures.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the recommendation was tackled during an emergency meeting called by the Office of the Transportation Security, amid reports that an unauthorized private jet was able to depart the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on Feb. 13.

During the meeting, immigration representatives explained the role of the BI in processing departing individuals.

He added that the BI is only one of the numerous agencies that inspect departing and arriving special flights. Permits on security, health, duties, and others are handled by other government agencies.

“The entrance of other individuals in the airport premises does not fall under the jurisdiction of the BI. Our officers only process passengers, following the official General Declaration,” he said in a statement.

Immigration officers are only given ramp access during special flights together with the quarantine and Customs officers. They are also assigned in random except during presidential flights

Source: Philippines News Agency