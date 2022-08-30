Senate bill vs. abusive authorities to lure more taxpayers

Taxpayers will enjoy more protection under a bill that explains their rights and obligations and at the same time entice them to settle their obligations regularly.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian has filed Senate Bill 1199 or An Act Ordaining a Bill of Rights and Obligations of the Taxpayer to protect taxpayers against any threat to their rights.

In a news release on Saturday, Gatchalian said in many instances, the collecting agency uses its immense power and resources to go after taxpayers to their undue prejudice.

He said investigations made by the Revenue Integrity Protection Service of the Department of Finance (DOF) in April found employees of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to have engaged in “irregular” activities.

Of the 468 investigated from July 2016 to February 2022, a total of 16 employees were dismissed, 10 were found guilty in criminal cases, 35 were suspended, and seven were ordered to pay fines.

In July, the BOC reported that three of its personnel were dismissed, 27 were relieved, and seven were suspended.

“Isa sa magiging focus ng Committee on Ways and Means sa Senado ay ang mismong taxpayer at ang karapatan nito. Madalas kasi nating iniisip ang pagtataas ng buwis o kaya ang pagpapalawak ng sakop ng pagbubuwis, pero nakakalimutan natin ang karapatan ng mga konsyumer o mismong mga nagbabayad (The Committee on Ways and Means will focus on the taxpayers and their rights. We usually think of high taxes, but we forget the rights of the taxpayers),” said Gatchalian, who chairs the committee.

Under the bill, an Office of a National Taxpayer Advocate would ensure that rights are safeguarded, temper the government’s exercise of its taxing power, and afford taxpayers fair and reasonable treatment when dealing with revenue authorities.

The bill also promotes accessibility to the taxpayers’ rights and obligations, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises; and proposes the establishment of a micro and small taxpayer clinic program to be developed by the DOF to ensure fairness and the integrity of the tax system and settle disputes with any revenue authority

Source: Philippines News Agency