RM100 MLN ALLOCATION FOR REPAIR, MAINTENANCE OF POLICE QUARTERS, FACILITIES

A total of RM100 million will be allocated for the repair and maintenance of police quarters and facilities across the country.

Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department director Datuk Seri Sahabudin Abd Manan said the additional allocation was part of the RM150 million announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the maintenance of facilities of agencies under the Home Ministry.

He said the allocation would be distributed to PDRM contingents across the country based on the applications submitted.

"The allocation will be given based on needs, with priority given to dilapidated facilities. We are now doing an assessment at the contingent level.

"We already have a list of works (maintenance) that need to be done,” he told Bernama.

He said these funds were for the repair and maintenance of quarters, police stations, police posts including fences, walkways, halls, toilets and other facilities.

Recently, Anwar announced the extra allocation of RM150 million for the maintenance of facilities of the police and Prisons department nationwide.

The prime minister said the government had approved an allocation of RM45 million specifically for repair and upgrading works and procurement of equipment at 117 General Operations Force (GOF) control posts and RM40 million for Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom)-related infrastructure and facilities.

In Budget 2023, the government announced allocations of more than RM500 million for the maintenance of armed forces family quarters and repair of quarters and other facilities under the Home Ministry, including PDRM.

Sahabudin said the additional allocation was to help the police repair old police quarters and stations as previously the average allocation per year was between RM30 million and RM40 million.

"This is indeed very helpful. With this additional allocation, many more quarters and facilities can be repaired to make the situation more comfortable for police personnel.

"This shows that the government cares about PDRM personnel, and we are grateful to the government," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency